Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,483,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,962,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xencor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Xencor by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,582 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

