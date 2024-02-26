NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $825.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

