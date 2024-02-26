Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

