LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $62.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after buying an additional 116,921 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 202,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

