Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wix.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

