Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

