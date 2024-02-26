First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

