JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.17 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,280 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

