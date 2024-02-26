Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

