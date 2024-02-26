ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $346.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup increased their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public stock opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.54 and its 200-day moving average is $261.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.