Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $90.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

