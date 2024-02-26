Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

