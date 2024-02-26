Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Gibraltar Industries Price Performance
Shares of ROCK stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $87.40.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
