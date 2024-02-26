New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -80.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

