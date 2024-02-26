Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

OXY opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

