Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of H opened at $150.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

