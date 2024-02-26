Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,516 shares of company stock worth $168,743,643 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

