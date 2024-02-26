Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $83.40

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.0 %

AOS opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.