Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVA

Endava Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 121.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 355,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.