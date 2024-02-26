Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $61.73

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,737,000 after purchasing an additional 550,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

