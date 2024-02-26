Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $67.28

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,302 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agree Realty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 856,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,935,000 after buying an additional 77,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

