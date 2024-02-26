Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.37.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

