Bank of America Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $4.50

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

