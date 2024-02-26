Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXL. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.46.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.