Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

