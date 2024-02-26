Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,990,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 83,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

