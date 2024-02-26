Wedbush Cuts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $4.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Matterport stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Matterport has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

