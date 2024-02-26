Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

