CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

