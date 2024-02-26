Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.6 %

FSS stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. Federal Signal has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

