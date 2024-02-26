Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

