Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.62.

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 370,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,108,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,167,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

