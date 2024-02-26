Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $36.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

