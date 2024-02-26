Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

