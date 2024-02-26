Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luxfer Price Performance
Luxfer stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.
Luxfer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luxfer
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.