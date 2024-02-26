Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile



Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

