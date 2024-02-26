PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.