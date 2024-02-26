PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAR Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Insider Transactions at PAR Technology
In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $232,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.
