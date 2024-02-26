United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

