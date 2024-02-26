Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LUNG

Pulmonx Stock Down 8.9 %

LUNG stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Pulmonx has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.