TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.44.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.