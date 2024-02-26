Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

