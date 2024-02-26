Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $78.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Block by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Block by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 839,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 202,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

