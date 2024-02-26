Wells Fargo & Company Increases Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $12.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

ROOT stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Root has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

In other Root news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at $896,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Root by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Root by 28.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

