Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $196.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.23 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,010,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,045,000 after buying an additional 208,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

