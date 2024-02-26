SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 524,476 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

