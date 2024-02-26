Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGO opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

