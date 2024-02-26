Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $78.02 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,797,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

