Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

