Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price at $52.13

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.50 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

