QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $817.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,417 shares of company stock valued at $551,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.