Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YOU

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.1 %

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.