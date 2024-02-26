Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 272,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MCW opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

