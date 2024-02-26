Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $73.22

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 68.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

